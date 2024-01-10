Ram Temple inauguration: 64-year-old Hyderabad man begins padayatra carrying gold-plated footwear

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Challa Srinivas Sastry

Ram Temple inauguration: With a desire to witness the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, a 64-year-old man from Hyderabad has commenced a 7,200-kilometer padayatra to Ayodhya, carrying gold-plated Khadaun 'charan paduka' (footwear). Challa Srinivas Sastry undertakes this journey in anticipation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple scheduled on January 22.

Will give 'charan paduka' to CM Yogi

Sastry is retracing the Ayodhya-Rameswaram route, mirroring Lord Rama's 'Vanavas' (exile) journey but in reverse and will reach Ayodhya on January 15. "I have made this 'charan paduka' using 8 kg silver and got it coated with gold. I am walking on the route that Lord Ram took from Ayodhya to Rameshwar. My target is to reach Ayodhya on January 15," he said.

He further said that he would hand over this 'charan paduka' to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on January 16. "I am really excited to visit Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22nd," he added.

The devoted pilgrim initiated his journey on July 20, traversing in the reverse order and making stops at Shiva Lingas established by Lord Ram along the way. Sastry has covered significant grounds, including revered sites like Puri in Odisha, Trimbak in Maharashtra, and Dwaraka in Gujarat.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi laddus registered for GI tag ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Also Read: Ram temple inauguration: Meat shops to remain closed on January 22 in Lucknow