Ram temple inauguration: Meat shops to remain closed on January 22 in Lucknow

Ram temple inauguration: Meat shops will remain closed in Lucknow on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The All India Jamiatul Quresh, a prominent Muslim organisation in Uttar Pradesh, has taken this decision.

On Monday, National Secretary of All India Jamiatul Qureshi, Shahabuddin Qureshi and Vice President, submitted a memorandum in this regard to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Meat shops will be closed in THESE areas

The Pasmanda Muslim Community has decided to keep meat shops closed in several areas of Lucknow, including Bilochpura, Sadar Cantt, Faatehganj, and Laatouche Road.

"We all are Awadh residents. Keeping in mind the goodwill on the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, it has been decided unanimously that on January 22, 2024, all the meat traders of Bilochpura, Sadar Cantt, Fatehganj, and Latouche Road areas will keep their businesses closed," Shahabuddin Qureshi said in the memorandum submitted to the Deputy CM.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

