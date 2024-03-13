Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP, BRS clash over candidate in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy.

Tensions rose between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana as former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh announced his intention to join the BJP. However, a scuffle ensued as BRS leaders attempted to prevent his departure from their fold.

Alleged kidnapping attempt

Following Ramesh's meeting with Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, where he expressed his decision to join the BJP, chaos erupted at his residence. Former state minister Errabelli Dayakar and others allegedly tried to dissuade Ramesh from joining the BJP, even attempting to take him forcibly to Hyderabad to meet senior BRS leaders.

Clash of supporters

The situation escalated as supporters of both parties clashed outside Ramesh's house amid rumors of his 'kidnapping' by the BRS. Visuals captured the chaotic scene, showing Ramesh being pulled out of a car amid the commotion.

Political maneuvering

The BRS, struggling to find candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sought to field Ramesh from Warangal. However, the BJP, eager to bolster its ranks, offered him the same opportunity, which he accepted, citing the BJP's central leadership as his preference.

Party defections

Amid the political turmoil, defections from the BRS to the BJP have become commonplace. Several former BRS members, including MPs and MLAs, have switched allegiance to the BJP, further intensifying the electoral battleground in Telangana.