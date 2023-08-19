KCR should return as 'hat-trick CM', ensured progress of all, regardless of caste, religion: Minister KTR

Follow us on Image Source : K T RAMA RAO/TWITTER Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao

With the assembly election just round the corner, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has ensured the progress of all segments of society in the state without favouring any particular caste or religion, should return as 'hat-trick CM'.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration of a 'steel bridge', the Minister responsible for Municipal Administration & Urban Development highlighted that a strong foundation has been laid to transform Hyderabad into a global metropolis under the administration of BRS since 2014.

KTR highlights work done by BRS

"Wealth would be created and its distribution possible only if all sections of society, regardless of caste or religion, are taken care of and multi-pronged development, including infrastructure growth and job creation, takes place in the city, said KTR.

He further said that there was a time in Hyderabad's history when curfews were a result of the divisive political actions of certain parties and leaders. However, under the administration of BRS, all communities are currently coexisting peacefully and harmoniously.

"If we make a mistake, a situation of Hyderabad going back by 100 years would arise," said the son of CM KCR.

KCR should be elected to the CM post for third time

In a veiled attack on the opposition Congress and BJP, he said that despite holding power for 50 years, some parties have failed to contribute to development, and even those in power at Centre haven't made substantial progress for Telangana. These parties are attempting to incite discord based on caste or religion, he added.

"Chandrasekhar Rao should be elected to the CM post for the third time and Hyderabad would be developed as a role model in the country," he added.

The steel flyover, a first of its kind in the city, was built by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the Telangana government’s flagship Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), an official release said. Built at a cost of Rs 450 crore, the entire flyover is made of steel, it said. The flyover is named after the late Nayini Narasimha Reddy, the first Home Minister of Telangana.

