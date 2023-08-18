Giving vote to TRS is like voting for BJP: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy slams CM KCR

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy has hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government in the state saying that giving vote to KCR is like giving vote to BJP.

In a statement, Revanth Reddy said, "In Parliament, he (KCR) has always supported the Modi government over issues like domentisation, GST, triple talaq, abrogation of Article 370 and 2022 presidential election. That's why giving vote to TRS is like giving vote to the BJP."

Further hitting out at the KCR government, Revanth Reddy said, "Today I'm speaking again with full responsibility that a few police officers especially the relatives of CM KCR are acting like the private army to TRS. They are working to make the TRS party win. We won't spare them, we'll write their name in a diary. As soon as the congress party will make their government the investigation will happen and they'll get punishment for filing false cases against Congress leaders. These officers are not even following court orders under the pressure of the government."

