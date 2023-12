Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire breaks out at Gudi Malkapur Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospital fire: A massive fire broke out at Hyderabad's Ankura Hospital today (December 23). The hospital management has discharged patients from the hospital immediately.

Fire personnel have reached Ankura Hospital near Pillar No. 68. Fire crew is going up through the lift as the incident took place on the top floor of the hospital.

More details are awaited in this regard. This is a developing story.