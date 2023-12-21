Fire breaks out at Asian Paints plant in Gujarat's Ankleshwar | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A fire broke out at Asian Paints plant in Gujarat.

Gujarat: A massive fire erupted at the Asian Paints plant in Gujarat's Ankleshwar. A video of the incident has also surfaced showed huge flames.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames.

Earlier today, a fire had erupted at the Gopaldas Building in New Delhi. Fortunately, there were no reports of anybody getting injured in the incident.

The fire started on the eighth floor of the 17-storey building due to a short circuit and spread to the ninth, tenth and eleventh floors, fire officials said. Black smoke was seen billowing from the building.

While all occupants of the building were evacuated safely, a fireman sustained minor injuries in the firefighting operation, they said. A call about the fire was received around 1 pm and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, said Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Services.

"By 2:10 pm, we had doused the fire," he said. No civilian was injured but a firefighter sustained a minor injury in the operation, he added.

According to another Delhi Fire Services official, it was earlier suspected that the fire broke out on the 11th floor but it was later found that it started on the 8th floor.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the wires in the shaft and it spread to the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors of the building," the official said. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the building had a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) and it was renewed last year.

Delhi Police officials the blaze spread as waste material in the building caught fire. They said a case of negligence will be registered against unidentified persons in the incident.

