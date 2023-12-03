Huzurabad Election Result 2023: Will Eatala Rajender retain seat and give BJP a chance to celebrate?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Huzurabad Election Result 2023

Huzurabad Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Huzurabad is one of the key constituencies as former Telangana minister and now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eatala Rajender is contesting on the seat. It would be interesting to see whether Rajender brings electoral fortune for the saffron party which is striving to increase its footprints in the southern state. Huzurabad is constituency number 31 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Karimnagar district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Huzurabad Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Huzurabad.

Candidates in Huzurabad:

Former Telangana Cabinet Minister Eatala Rajender from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kaushik Reddy Padi from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Vodithala Pranav from the Congress party are the three important candidates in the Huzurabad constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Palle Prashanth Goud, Peoples Party of India's (Democratic) Gangarapu Thirupathi, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Chiluveri Rakesh, Pyramid Party of India's (PPI) Chintha Anilkumar, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party's (BCYP) Thiruapthi Bavu, Dalita Bahujana Party's Devunoori Srinivasu, New India Party's Molugu Venkatesh, Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party's Moutam Sampath, Baliraja Party's Rameshbabu Shanigarapu, Marxist Communist Party of India's (United) Veeraswamy Goud Jakke and 9 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

What happened in Huzurabad in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Eatala Rajender won the Huzurabad seat by defeating Congress candidate Kethiri Sudarshan Reddy with a margin of 57,037 votes. In 2018, TRS leader Eatala Rajender again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Kaushik Reddy Padi with a margin of 43,719 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Huzurabad?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, TRS leader Vinod Kumar Boinapally was leading from the Huzurabad constituency. TRS candidate Vinod Kumar Boinapally was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

