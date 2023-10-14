Telangana: Protesters target BRS government after 23-year-old job aspirant commits suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Telangana: A 23-year-old woman allegedly took the extreme step and ended her life after she hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her hostel room in Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar, police informed on Saturday. The girl, a native of Warangal, was a job aspirant and preparing for competitive exams.

A protest erupted after the woman ended her life as the agitators claimed that she was not getting a job and the State Public Service Commission has postponed the group-2 service exam.

Various people and job aspirants protested against the government and tried to prevent cops from taking woman's body.

Amid the election season, BJP and Congress too trained their guns to target the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state.

BJP MP K Laxman claimed that he was arrested for demanding that woman's suicide letter should be made.

"The suicide of a hardworking student, Pravallika, is an extremely painful news. She was diligently preparing for goverment examinations since many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS government, she has taken such extreme step. This is total failure of the State Government's duty towards the unemployed youth who have been preparing for such exams" he said.

"I demand justice for Pravallika and also to countless others affected by this sheer negligence of the Telangana State Government," the BJP MP tweeted.

With inputs from PTI

