What sets Lava Storm 5G apart at Rs.13,499? A quick review

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G Review: Lava Storm 5G mobile was launched in India on December 21, 2023. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels. Recently, I got my hands on the Lava Storm 5G, and I'm here to share my straightforward take on this budget-friendly smartphone.

Design and Display

Image Source : INDIA TV Lava Storm 5G

The Lava Storm 5G caught my eye with its subtle appearance, reminiscent of some recent Samsung models. The glass sandwich design adds a bit of weight, but the unique camera setup gives it a premium touch. Unlike its sibling, the Blaze 2, it leans more towards substance than style.

Image Source : INDIA TV Lava Storm 5G

Featuring a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it's great for binge-watching and gaming. The slightly uneven bezels didn't bother me much, considering the reasonable price.

Camera

Image Source : INDIA TVShots taken from Lava Storm 5G

No unnecessary extras here – just a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The Google Lens shortcut is a handy addition. Daylight photos look good, but zoomed images lack some detail. Selfies are decent, but portrait mode can be hit or miss.

Performance

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Storm 5G handled my daily tasks and gaming surprisingly well. No heating issues, even after a good hour of Candy Crush.

Battery Life and Software

The 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging didn't disappoint. It easily lasted me a full day with around 7 hours of screen-on-time for light gaming and social media.

Running on stock Android 13 is a bit of a letdown, but the promise of an Android 14 upgrade and two years of security updates adds some reassurance.

Final Verdict

Image Source : INDIA TVLava Storm 5G

The Lava Storm 5G might lack stereo speakers and the latest Android version, but it's a solid choice for anyone entering the 5G world on a budget. At Rs.13,499, it offers a premium feel without breaking the bank. If you're after a no-nonsense, reliable smartphone, this one's worth considering.