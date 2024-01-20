What sets Lava Storm 5G apart at Rs.13,499? A quick review

Lava Storm 5G Review: Lava Storm 5G mobile was launched in India on December 21, 2023. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels. Recently, I got my hands on the Lava Storm 5G, and I'm here to share my straightforward take on this budget-friendly smartphone.
Design and Display
The Lava Storm 5G caught my eye with its subtle appearance, reminiscent of some recent Samsung models. The glass sandwich design adds a bit of weight, but the unique camera setup gives it a premium touch. Unlike its sibling, the Blaze 2, it leans more towards substance than style.
Featuring a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it's great for binge-watching and gaming. The slightly uneven bezels didn't bother me much, considering the reasonable price.
Camera
No unnecessary extras here – just a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The Google Lens shortcut is a handy addition. Daylight photos look good, but zoomed images lack some detail. Selfies are decent, but portrait mode can be hit or miss.
Performance
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Storm 5G handled my daily tasks and gaming surprisingly well. No heating issues, even after a good hour of Candy Crush.
Battery Life and Software
The 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging didn't disappoint. It easily lasted me a full day with around 7 hours of screen-on-time for light gaming and social media.
Running on stock Android 13 is a bit of a letdown, but the promise of an Android 14 upgrade and two years of security updates adds some reassurance.
Final Verdict
The Lava Storm 5G might lack stereo speakers and the latest Android version, but it's a solid choice for anyone entering the 5G world on a budget. At Rs.13,499, it offers a premium feel without breaking the bank. If you're after a no-nonsense, reliable smartphone, this one's worth considering.