Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC: Smart cooling and decent electricity consumption- Experience

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC

Last month we mentioned reviewing the air conditioner from Thomson and we analysed its performance. It was certainly an AC which required nothing extra- it was very cool, even at just temperature set to 24, and is a perfect AC for any hall, or a master bedroom. But as we love the cooling, so do we need to maintain the AC with the cooling and cleaning too.

We all know that the filter in your AC is used to pull in the impurities and keep the air quality clean and breathable. No matter if your AC is new or old, it is suggested to keep your filter clean every week or maybe once in 2 weeks to enable your machine to cool just like it had been performing.

I have been using the new Thomson 4 in 1 convertible air conditioner for almost three months now, and the performance is decently great. The quality of cooling did not decline and there were times when I ran the AC at the temperature of 25 to 26 degree- as it was freezing even at 24- which certainly tell you that it is a great performer at a budget of under 35K range.

Even when the filter was clogged with dirt, the performance of the AC did not decline much- it was still cooling enough that you could not run it all the time. We got the AC serviced from Urban Company which cleared the filter and checked the air conditioner, and it was perfect at performance.

The remote is easily operational and it responds to the commands easily and smoothly.

Certainly, for split air conditioner standards, Thomson CPMI1505S 4-in-1 Convertible AC is perfect for larger homes. The machines have been designed with a sleek look making them fit on any wall of your house easily and are certainly reliable under the budget of Rs. 35,000 (available at Flipkart, Thomson India and Chroma, along with other offline and online stores). Lastly, Thomson AC has been standing tall to compete with the other existing players like Samsung, Hitachi, LG Electronics and more, which have been offering split AC for a long time in the Indian market, and is certainly making a difference. From my end, it is recommended to the user to atleast have their hands-on experience to enjoy the performance of AC which consumes less electricity and does not burden your bills.