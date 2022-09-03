Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Quick Review- powerhouse of performance

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung has recently launched two new foldable smartphones in the Indian market under the Galaxy Z series- Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 which reportedly received more than 1 lakh pre-bookings in India itself. Indeed, the popularity of the handset has been pacing up in the Indian market and fold and flip phone lovers are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the latest foldable smartphone which comes with great features and design too.

We got a chance to have our hands on the latest Galaxy Z fold4 smartphone and here is our quick review to let you know everything that you would like to know before buying the device.

How to buy the new foldable smartphone?

As the pre-booking phase is now over, the latest Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 is available on Samsung.com and other leading online and offline stores of the nation. But only those who have pre-booked the device could get the chance to buy the latest foldable smartphones.

How is the performance?

I have used the device for a week and I must state that the new Fold4 smartphone could handle the multi-tasking capabilities smoothly. The new Taskbar on the handset provides a layout which is similar to a PC interface, and it further offering you an access to your favourite and recent apps, which you prefer to use in your regular life.

What is the highlighting feature of the new Fold4?

Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with new swipe gestures which will enable you to switch your full-screen apps to pop-up windows instant you could split your screen into two halves, in order to achieve more flexibility.

Featuring a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display the device is ideally designed for those who prefer todo multi-tasking at a go. Also, the apps are optimized for the large-screen experience which would enable you to unleash the potential of the device and increase the functionality wherever you go.

How is the camera?

I must mention that I am highly impressed with the kind of result, the Fold4 has delivered. The zoom is precisely something I would like to mention about, as it let you zoom in to the most distant objects easily. Even at low light situation, the photo quality is something which is never compromised. Your front and rear cameras are ideally designed to deliver the best quality at the price point of above 1 lac.

How is the Binge watch experience with the new Fold4

It is really great the display is bright and vibrant and any TV shows or films on various OTT platforms have great graphics and clarity, along with appreciable sound too.

Galaxy Z Fold4's edge-to-edge screen has the minimal bezels delivering a distraction-free viewing experience to the user and no matter if you are indoors or outdoors- you can enjoy your binge watch anywhere and at any time- the display is vivid enough to fulfil your requirements.

Running on the Android 12L OS, the brand has got special version of Android which has been created by Google for large-screen. The Google indeed has done the commendable work as the device works smoothly.

About processor, battery life and pricing?

Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and the new device comes with hyper-fast 5G support for a great gaming experience. The device comes with Armor Aluminum frames and hinges which are exclusively protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ which gives immense protection to the device and makes it the toughest foldable to date. Also, the handset comes with an IPX825 rating which makes the device water resistant- so the splash or water or rain will not be a trouble to the user.

Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in three colour variants- Beige, Phantom Black and Graygreen, and is further priced at Rs 154,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 164,999 for 12GB RAM +512GB storage variant.

Also, there is a 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant which is exclusively available to purchase from Samsung Live and Samsung exclusive stores at a price tag of Rs 1,84,999.

Galaxy Watch4 Offer

There is an introductory offer for Galaxy Watch4 Classic too. Those who be interested to buy the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 can buy the smartwatch at just Rs 2,999 if they buy the same along with Galaxy Z Fold4.

My take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4:

The new Fold4 is a device which has gained a lot of popularity, and since the time I have experienced the device, it has been a power-packed performer and at such a price point, Samsung has done enough justice to deliver great quality at a such price point. We will be soon coming up with our detailed review to let you know how the device works in the longer term.

