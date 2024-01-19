Redmi 13C 5G: Affordable 5G marvel or mediocre choice? Check out now

Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi 13C 5G smartphone in India to cater to the budget-conscious market. The demand for affordable 5G smartphones is on the rise in India, and Xiaomi has taken notice. Priced at Rs 14,499 for the 8GB+256GB variant in Startrail Silver colour, we've tested this device extensively to provide insights into its potential in the budget 5G segment.
Design and Build
Xiaomi successfully blends aesthetics and affordability with the Redmi 13C. The plastic build, rounded edges, and glittering glass-like finish on the rear panel contribute to a premium look. However, the phone's slipperiness without a back cover is a notable consideration.
Display
Featuring a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness, the Redmi 13C offers decent visuals. While the display is responsive and suitable for gaming and movie-watching, colours and images may appear slightly washed, providing an average visual experience.
Camera and Performance
Equipped with a 50MP AI-powered dual camera setup, the Redmi 13C captures decent shots, though lacking a dedicated macro lens. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset powers the device, delivering satisfactory performance during extended gaming sessions without heating issues. The MIUI 14 skin, based on Android 13, provides a user-friendly experience, albeit with a noticeable amount of pre-installed apps.
Battery
With a 5000mAh battery, the Redmi 13C impresses with over two days of regular use. The 18W fast charging capability ensures a quick refill, but the bundled 10W charger might extend the charging time beyond an hour.
Verdict
For users seeking an affordable entry into the 5G market, the Redmi 13C presents a viable option. Its sleek design, commendable battery life, and satisfactory performance make it a contender in its price range. However, the average display quality and camera performance in low-light conditions are trade-offs to consider. If a budget 5G upgrade with decent features is the priority, the Redmi 13C could be the right choice.