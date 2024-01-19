Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Redmi 13C 5G: Affordable 5G marvel or mediocre choice? Check out now

The review highlights design, display, camera, performance, and battery aspects, presenting the Redmi 13C 5G as a mixed bag for users considering budget 5G options.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 17:02 IST
Redmi 13C 5G
Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi 13C 5G

Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi 13C 5G smartphone in India to cater to the budget-conscious market. The demand for affordable 5G smartphones is on the rise in India, and Xiaomi has taken notice. Priced at Rs 14,499 for the 8GB+256GB variant in Startrail Silver colour, we've tested this device extensively to provide insights into its potential in the budget 5G segment.

Image Source : INDIA TVRedmi 13C 5G

Design and Build

Xiaomi successfully blends aesthetics and affordability with the Redmi 13C. The plastic build, rounded edges, and glittering glass-like finish on the rear panel contribute to a premium look. However, the phone's slipperiness without a back cover is a notable consideration.

Image Source : INDIA TVRedmi 13C 5G

Display

Featuring a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness, the Redmi 13C offers decent visuals. While the display is responsive and suitable for gaming and movie-watching, colours and images may appear slightly washed, providing an average visual experience.

Image Source : INDIA TVRedmi 13C 5G

Camera and Performance

Equipped with a 50MP AI-powered dual camera setup, the Redmi 13C captures decent shots, though lacking a dedicated macro lens. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset powers the device, delivering satisfactory performance during extended gaming sessions without heating issues. The MIUI 14 skin, based on Android 13, provides a user-friendly experience, albeit with a noticeable amount of pre-installed apps.

Image Source : INDIA TVShots taken from Redmi 13C 5G
Image Source : INDIA TVShots taken from Redmi 13C 5G

Battery

With a 5000mAh battery, the Redmi 13C impresses with over two days of regular use. The 18W fast charging capability ensures a quick refill, but the bundled 10W charger might extend the charging time beyond an hour.

Verdict

Image Source : INDIA TVRedmi 13C 5G

For users seeking an affordable entry into the 5G market, the Redmi 13C presents a viable option. Its sleek design, commendable battery life, and satisfactory performance make it a contender in its price range. However, the average display quality and camera performance in low-light conditions are trade-offs to consider. If a budget 5G upgrade with decent features is the priority, the Redmi 13C could be the right choice.

