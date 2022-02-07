Portronics Kronos Y1: A Smart Calling Wearable with Premium Looks

Follow us on Image Source : CLICKED BY SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE 5G PORTRONICS Kronos Y1

The market is oversaturated with a number of options when we talk of wearables. Nearly every month, some-or-the-other brands are working towards making better and more advanced smart wear that could fit in the market demand and needs.

Today, people have become more inclined towards getting a timepiece that is capable of doing everything- from tracking the step count to acting as a personal doctor along with other smartphone capabilities.

We recently got a chance to review Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch to understand how this is making a difference in the smartwatch market.

Look and Feel

I received a grey variant of the watch which looked smart. The watch features a bigger (with a 1.75-inch display) and a brighter dial. The strap of Kronos Y1 is smooth and it looks sturdy. I will not deny the fact that this watch is a little heavier than some of the watches which are there but is not uncomfortable at all.

Talking about the dial, the watch looks sturdy with a metallic body and the display is brighter and the big dial looks flawless. The watch features a power button on the right panel and could be easily operated.

Overall, the device looks sturdy and smart at the same time and looks flawless and attractive when worn. It suits any attire and compliments the overall look.

Receive and Respond to Calls from wrist

I must mention that this was a fun experience to respond to the calls and listen to music from the wrist and handsfree. I did not carry my headphone and my phone was in my bag, so I received my calls through my watch dial and the sound quality was as clear as it is with a good Bluetooth speaker with decent volume. So this watch gives a personal Bluetooth speaker experience on your wrist.

Users can sync the phonebook and if needed, one can open a dial pad and make calls from the watch directly too, by dialling the number. So it is that simple!

It is easily connected with Bluetooth from the phone and if one is willing to stop this feature of taking calls from Kronos Y1, one can switch off the feature and can use headphone or their smartphones. It is that simple! I really like this feature.

Da-Fit App to sync with your Smartphone

Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app could be downloaded to sync the data and track the activity of the person. The app links to the device easily and smoothly.

Features and Performance

With a 1.75-inch display dial and curved glass end, the watch comes with an HD display experience with brighter graphics. Even when used under bright sunlight, the display was vibrant and visible.



The body of the watch is encased with a metallic body which gives sturdy look and indeed upgrades the durability of the timepiece. The user gets more than 200+ watch faces which could be used as per the choice, to give a new and vibrant look to the watch.

Battery Life- Long and Strong!

This is a great performer when we speak of its life, as the smartwatch is smart enough to last for up to 7 days of heavy usage and could last for fifteen days when kept for standby. When I used the watch, the device was capable to stand up to the mark and it was a great performer. I made calls, connected to music and even managed my messages, and the watch did not go out of juice, despite being so multi-tasking.

Track Activity- Awake or while Asleep!

Image Source : CLICKED BY SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE 5G PORTRONICS Kronos Y1

The watch gives a detailed outlook on your sleeping style by tracking the activity. The sleep screen allows users to track sleep accurately.

Rugged and Durability- Worth it!



This timepiece is smart enough for any outdoor activity and can be used in any given situation- from indoors, working out, working, physically working on fitness. It's water-resistant and I have to mention, that the strap is dirtproof too!



I used it as roughly as I could but the grey silicon strap of the watch kept rocking and it was never tough to clean it. Indeed a great looking and low maintenance smartwatch with great durability which could be used in the toughest terrain.

Conclusion

I will not deny that the wearable from Portonics is worth a grab- as it has great calling capabilities, volume and battery life. One can track heart rate, oxygen level, sleep hours, body temperature and more, beyond just tracking the pulse rate and walking steps.

Kronos Y1 is a real performer with good looks and appreciable performance.

Priced right, but set to compete with a number of players

Portronics Kronos Y1 is tagged with MRP 5,999, but it is available on Amazon India, at Rs. 4,949 (18% discount) for the grey variant, whereas the black variant is available at Rs. 3,999 (33% discount).

I will not deny the fact that there will be a few people who will say that the wearable is expensive, but considering the features and performance, the smartwatch is a good bid for money, as per my experience. I used this watch for almost a month and it did not let me down, at any point in time. But we cannot deny the fact that the watch will have to face competition with brands like boAt and noise who have also launched their voice calling enabled smartwatch.