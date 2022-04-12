Oppo Enco Air2 Review: Long battery with great sound quality

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oppo Enco Air 2

OPPO recently unleashed its latest budget Enco TWS earbuds dubbed the OPPO Enco Air2 in India which has been priced at Rs. 2,499. We recently reviewed Enco M32 from Oppo which has been a great performer indeed. Now, India TV brings to you a quick review of the Enco Air2 earbuds to know if it is the right fit for you or not.

Specifications for Enco Air2

Oppo Enco Air2 is available in two colour variants- white and blue. Supporting Bluetooth 5.2v, the earbuds can work within the range of 10 meters. On the battery front, the Air2 earbuds support a rechargeable Li-ion cell- 27 mAh (Earbuds) /440 mAh (Charging Case). With 50% volume, the earbuds claim to support 4 hours of playtime on a single charge and around 24 hours with the charging case. The device takes an overall 1.5 hours for the earbuds to charge and 2 hours for charging earbuds along with the charging case. The earbuds come with IPX4 certifications which makes the earbuds water-resistant.

Performance

I have been using the Enco Air2 earbuds for almost over a week and it certainly surprises me with it's performance, just like Enco M32 did. Below are the review pointers for the earbuds, the basis on our hands-on experience:

Touch and Feel

The earbuds are lightweight and are capable to fit in the various ear sizes- hence, it is good enough for both men and women. I would certainly mention that I use to feel scared of wearing earbuds because of no wire attached which might make them easy to drop off from the ear, but Enco Air2 proved me wrong and did them justice as it was fixed in my ear, even at the bumpy roads of India.

Bluetooth Connectivity

The device could easily be paired with any smart device- one has to turn on the Bluetooth settings and select the Air2 to pair the earbuds with the smartphone. Once the device is paired, the buds do not need to be paired again and again- every time, one pulls out the earbuds from the case, and if the smartphone’s Bluetooth is on, then the device will automatically get paired. Hence, it is easily paired and could be connected and disconnected easily.

Ear Bud’s Control

Both the buds support touch controls. Hence, during the music play, if you need to skip or pause the music, or if you want to answer the calls, then you may just double-tap on the earbuds. It is that easy and simple.

Sound Quality

I must mention that the sound of Enco Air2 is very precise and clear. I used the earbuds to answer my calls, listen to music, binge-watching, and zoom calls, which turned out to be very impressive. Also, the earbuds support a background noise cancellation feature that does not disturb the bearer, during listening to the music, responding the calls or binge-watch.

Battery

Certainly, the best part of the earbuds is the battery. I used the devices continuously during the daytime and with a single charge, the Air2 earbuds the device lasted for almost 3.5=4 hours easily. Hence, the claim of the company is appreciable.

Water-Resistant

Today, the waterproof and splashproof gadget is in high demand. Hence the company has made the prime focus on creating a water-resistant device, and Enco Air2 is certainly that device that is suitable to be worn at the gym, during trek, travel, work, etc.

Verdict

Overall, Enco Air2 earbuds are a great performer in a budget of Rs. 2,499. It is great with sound and battery life and has a sturdy earbud case. It fits well in all ear sizes and has great battery life. Certainly, a great bid at such a price point and is standing strongly in competition with Noise Airbud Pro, Skullcandy Dime, and some of the boAt earbuds which stand in the similar price vicinity. But I must mention, that Enco Air2 is going to stand strong in this competitive bar.