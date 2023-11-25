Hit or Miss? Exploring the pros and cons of Itel S23+

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Itel S23+

Itel has recently launched its new budget Android smartphones, including the Itel P55 5G and the Itel S23+. I've had the chance to use the Itel S23+, and I must say, it offers quite a package for the price of just Rs 13,999. Let's dive into the details in this detailed review.

What's Inside the Box?

Opening up the box, you'll find the Itel S23+, a robust translucent case, an 18-watt charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a Quick Start guide. It's a decent bundle of essentials to get you started.

Design and Display

The phone immediately catches your eye with its curved display. The curvature extends not only to the sides but also to the ultra-thin forehead and chin. The punch-hole selfie camera sits perfectly centered. The back panel, crafted from scratch-resistant plastic, stands out with a large dual-camera housing and a flash. On the right side, the volume rocker and power button are conveniently placed and easily accessible with one hand. At the bottom, you'll find the loudspeaker, USB-C port, and the dual-sim card slot.

The highlight is the expansive 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED curved screen. With excellent viewing angles. The AMOLED display ensures vibrant colors and deep blacks which enhances the enjoyment of movies and series.

Performance

Under the hood, the Itel S23+ houses a Unisoc Tiger T616 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Notably, the RAM can be extended to 16GB using the virtual RAM feature. While the storage is ample for today's needs, it's worth mentioning that there's no option for expandable storage.

Camera

Equipped with a 50MP main rear shooter, the Itel S23+ impresses with sharp and vibrant images. The camera performs well even at 2x zoom, minimisng noise. The camera app offers additional features like portrait, beauty, ultra steady, and Ultra HD. Video recording capabilities include up to 1080p FHD at 30 fps, a decent offering for a smartphone in this price range.

Battery

Packed with a 5,000mAh battery, the Itel S23+ aligns with the standard for most phones. Optimising battery performance is possible through various settings features, and for extreme situations, an Ultra Power Saving mode is available. The phone boasts a commendable battery life, easily lasting almost an entire day.

Verdict

In conclusion, the Itel S23+ stands out as a remarkable smartphone considering its price-to-feature ratio. Boasting a good display, premium design, and a range of features, it surpasses expectations for its price. It presents itself as not just an affordable option but one that looks and feels more valuable than its cost. While it may not be the most powerful device, it handles day-to-day tasks well and even allows for some light gaming to pass the time.

