iPhone 15 Pro Max - A month later: Design, display, and more | Long-term Review

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's newest top-of-the-line phone, has introduced a range of exciting improvements to the iPhone family. It comes with enhancements in design, display, processor, battery life, and camera capabilities that are worth noticing. After using the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the past four weeks and thoroughly assessing its performance, I can now provide a more comprehensive look at how it functions as my daily smartphone. Here's what I discovered.

Design and Display

One of the first things you'll notice about the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its weight. Apple has switched from stainless steel to titanium sides, resulting in a 19g reduction. However, it's not just about shaving off grams; the material change also shifts the phone's balance towards the center, making it feel lighter and more comfortable to hold.

In terms of display, the 15 Pro Max features elegantly curved, rounded corners within a standard rectangular shape. When measured in this standard rectangular form, the screen has a diagonal size of 17.00 cm (6.69 inches), with the actual viewable area slightly less. It boasts slimmer bezels, giving it a modern, edge-to-edge look. Furthermore, it's marginally narrower, contributing to a more ergonomic feel.

Materials and Buttons

The iPhone 15 Pro Max takes a bold step by introducing a titanium frame, a departure from the stainless steel used in previous Pro models. One notable addition to the Pro Max is the programmable Action Button, allowing users to set it for various functions. While it defaults as a mute key, you can configure it to launch the camera, open apps, or even perform more complex tasks through the Shortcuts app.

Another significant change is the replacement of the familiar Lightning port with a USB-C port. This shift brings convenience, as the USB-C is now a universal standard, compatible with a wide range of devices, eliminating the need for multiple cables.

Performance

Under the hood, the 15 Pro Max and its Pro counterpart are the first iPhones to feature the A17 Pro chip. This advanced chip delivers a 10% boost in performance, along with a remarkable 20% increase in graphics power. What's more, it supports advanced ray tracing graphics, promising more realistic and console-quality gaming experiences. Users can expect blazingly fast performance, seamless app switching, and buttery-smooth browsing and scrolling.

It's important to note that some users initially reported the phone becoming excessively hot to the touch. However, Apple promptly addressed this issue with the iOS 17.0.3 update, ensuring a more comfortable and efficient user experience. Meanwhile, Apple has also unveiled the much-anticipated iOS 17.1 update, bringing a host of new features and fixes for iPhone users.

Battery Life

Equipped with a substantial 4,400mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is built for endurance. It supports 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse charging. With the wired charger, it takes just about 30 minutes to reach a 50% charge, providing swift power replenishment.

What truly sets the 15 Pro Max apart is its remarkable battery life. For light to moderate usage, a single charge can easily extend for up to two days. Even for heavy users, it's almost guaranteed to offer a full day of battery life.

Camera

The iPhone 15 Pro Max hosts Apple's most potent camera yet. While it shares similarities with its predecessor, the 14 Pro, including a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 48MP main camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera, there are some noteworthy upgrades.

Portrait photos are now automatically captured when the camera detects a person or pet, eliminating the need to switch to a dedicated mode. This feature streamlines the process, allowing for post-editing and refocusing after the fact, resulting in more flexible and high-quality portrait shots. The ability to use night mode for portraits in low-light conditions is a notable enhancement.

The camera system doesn't just excel in photography but also videography. It incorporates advanced video technology, which, while predominantly beneficial for videographers and filmmakers, ensures that even amateurs can produce exceptional-looking videos with minimal effort. In summary, the camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max stands among the best in the industry.

Verdict

The iPhone 15 Pro Max represents Apple's most exceptional large-format smartphone. It offers more in every aspect: more screen, more camera capabilities, and more battery life compared to its smaller counterparts. While its price point is undeniably high, it's the new design with reduced weight and the impressive features that truly set it apart. Although the device may exhibit minor heating issues, these occasional hiccups do not detract from its overall excellence.

Pros:

Lighter than its predecessors

Outstanding cameras

5x optical zoom

USB-C port

Programmable Action Button

Extended software support

Cons:

Premium pricing

Still relatively large despite the reduced weight

