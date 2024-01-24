Infinix Smart 8 Review: A blend of style and affordability

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Infinix Smart 8

Infinix has recently launched its Smart 8- a budget-friendly smartphone, which highlights a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and a dynamic expandable notch feature called the "magic ring" which further aims to deliver both aesthetics and functionality. Here is our detailed review to determine if it stands out as the best affordable smartphone under the Rs 7,000 category.

Pricing and variants

The Infinix Smart 8 comes in a single variant- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can further be expanded by up to 8GB and 2TB, respectively.

Priced at Rs 7,499 (at the time of writing), the new smartphone is available in four colour variants- Shiny Gold, Timber Black, Rainbow Blue and Galaxy White. We got the Rainbow Blue variant of the handset which looked very up-to-the-mark.

Inside the Box

In the box of Infinix Smart 8, we get a Type-A to Type-C charging cable, a charging brick, a SIM-eject pin, user manuals and a transparent hard case. I must mention that the hard case cover looks premium and is very easy to apply and remove.

Design and Build

With a timber texture design, the new Smart 8 comes with a body which avoids smudge and fingerprints. The colour-matched frame further enhances the visual appeal and the rear camera module adds a touch of style.

Infinix Smart 8- Rear panel Infinix Smart 8- Right panel Infinix Smart 8- Left panel Infinix Smart 8- Lower panel with audio jack, c-type port and speaker vent Infinix Smart 8- Upper panel

The company have used Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) to ensure the weight of the device at 189 grams, along with 8.5 mm thickness, providing a comfortable grip. The device includes both a side fingerprint sensor and face unlock features, which is a plus for the device under this budget.

Display features

The 6.6-inch HD+ display offers a vibrant viewing experience with noticeable bezels. The Magic Ring further displays information like battery percentage and call duration, which adds a practical touch to the device.

Image Source : INDIA TVInfinix Smart 8- Display

Performance

Powered by Mediatek Helio G36 chipset, the device comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. The device could easily handle multiple apps at at-a-go. The smartphone runs on XOS 13 based on Android 13 Go, but certainly does everything as per the requirement of the present time. It has a user-friendly interface and it is marred by bloatware concerns.

Battery life and charging

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Infinix Smart 8 ensures a full day of usage. However, the 10W charging capability falls short in terms of speed.

Camera Capabilities

The device comes with a dual camera which features a 50-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. I believe the device is OK when we speak about the camera, and I need to mention that the low-light photography is bad. But when used in daylight, with proper colour, then the Smart 8 could capture some clear and real-like shots with the help of its AI camera.

Image Source : INDIA TVCloseup shot by Smart 8

The selfie camera is another disappointing point when we talk about indoor or lowlight photography. The pictures clicked in outdoor conditions are fine, and the beautification feature works well. But when we talk about the lowlight results- the device has a big room for improvement as the result is very unsatisfactory and grainy.

Image Source : INDIA TVShot by Smart 8

Considering the price tag of under Rs 7,000, these camera capabilities are OK. But we have other phones from Nokia, Redmi, Realme, Lava and a few more players who are already offering better cameras under this price range. So, Infinix Smart 8 is certainly going to face some tough competition in the market.

Verdict

The Infinix Smart 8 is a stylish budget-friendly smartphone for those who are looking for a device under Rs 7,000. The performance of the device is satisfactory and we played games, Binge watched, and browsed social media- resulting in it being a reliable device at an affordable price tag.

However, potential buyers must be aware of the slower charging speed and the average performance of the selfie camera. We would like to mention that if style and affordability are your priorities, then the Infinix Smart 8 could be a good device to bag. But you will have to accept its low camera muscles and slow charging capabilities.

