Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N earbuds: Long-term review

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N

Sony's WF-LS900N truly wireless earbuds have garnered attention as a more affordable alternative in the premium segment of noise-cancelling earbuds. However, what compromises did Sony make to reach this price point, and is it worth considering? We reviewed the earbuds for almost 3 months to know how they perform and will it is the right investment or not.

Design and Hardware

The earbuds come in a compact cuboidal case with a soft-touch matte finish. While the white colour looks elegant, it's prone to dirt and scratches. Other colour options may be more durable.

The earbuds boast an ergonomic design that fits snugly in the ear canal. Sony offers four ear tip sizes for a comfortable fit. The earbuds also feature a closed-back design, providing excellent passive noise isolation.

Image Source : SONYSony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N

Connectivity and Pairing

The LinkBuds S supports Bluetooth 5.2, with codec support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC. While it lacks aptX support, LDAC compensates for it. The earbuds are ready for Bluetooth LE audio once supported by future smartphones.

Pairing is straightforward, with a button on the case for initiating the process. The earbuds also support Fast Pair, simplifying connectivity on supported devices. The connectivity range is robust, except behind multiple concrete walls.

Image Source : SONY Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N

Controls, App, and Software Features

Sony's "Sony | Headphones Connect" app offers advanced functionality, but the app's UI can be overwhelming. Control customization is somewhat limited, with predefined gesture groups for each earbud. Some features like speak-to-chat and Adaptive Sound Control can be inconsistent.

The LinkBuds S provides a good audio experience with clear vocals and balanced bass. Sony's 360 Reality Audio and DSEE Extreme technologies enhance sound quality, although setup can be tricky.

Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

The ANC is effective but not as strong as some competitors. The transparency mode is decent, but not as natural as in other earbuds. Customizable ambient noise levels are a useful feature.

Image Source : SONYSony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N

Battery Life

Sony promises 20 hours of total playback time, with 6 hours from the earbuds and 14 hours from the case. During testing, the earbuds lasted slightly over 5 hours with ANC on. Fast charging is supported, with 5 minutes of charging providing 2 hours of playback. However, there's no wireless charging.

Verdict

The Sony LinkBuds S offer a unique design, comfort, and good audio quality but fall short in wireless charging and ANC strength. The software experience needs improvement, particularly in the area of dual pairing.

Considering the premium price point, there's tough competition from alternatives like Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen), Pixel Buds Pro, and Bose QuietComfort. The LinkBuds S are worth considering if wireless charging and slightly weaker ANC aren't deal-breakers, but be aware of strong competition in this segment.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony LinkBuds S are priced at Rs. 16,990 (when launched) and now it is available at Rs 12,990 from various online and offline retailers, often with discounts and bank cashback offers.

Image Source : SONY Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N earbuds price

ALSO READ OPPO A78 Review: Decent smartphone with long battery life

ALSO READ Nothing Phone (2) long-term review: A great performer with very strong built

Latest Technology News