Fossil Gen 6: Sturdy, smart and stylish smartwatch

If you are a ’90s kid then you must have a blurred memory of a cartoon named Jetsons which showcases all the advanced future technology- with smart gadgets, back then when we did not even have many landline phones then. Indeed, what they showcased in those days, is a reality today. Smart living, smart homes, smart gadgets like smartphones, automation, and wearable is too common today. Indeed we are the future and many brands have been working towards creating an ecosystem that could match the demand of youth.

The same is the case with Fossil, a swiss watchmaker brand that has forayed into the smartwatch segment. The company launched its Fossil Gen-6 smartwatch last year and we got our hands on it for a month to check out the performance of the smartwatch from this swiss watchmaking brand.

Below is our quick take on the smartwatch:

A major highlight of the watch is its stainless steel case which makes the watch look premium, which it indeed is.

The watch features two buttons on the right side of the watch face, which has been flanking the digital crown, which when pushed in, wakes up the screen or takes you to the app list.

The watch has a brown genuine leather strap which is of excellent quality and gives the watch a very premium look. One can wear the smartwatch for a day without any discomfort

Talking about the display, so the watch has brought colourful watch faces with detailed graphics over the round dial, which could be visible even in the brightest sunlight situation. Both- in daylight and nightlight situations, the smartwatch does all the justice- the user can see the words and graphics clearly without any trouble

Notification alert is excellent on Gen 6 smartwatch. Users can simply read WhatsApp notifications even beneath the brightest of the sun. Also, the touch face of the smartphone is smooth

The smartwatch comes with a 3ATM rating which means the user can even swim while wearing the watch, but as per the spec sheet, officially the company has not declared it to be a waterproof device. Also, during our review, the watch did not cooperate while gyming, and it stopped working. Our sports editor once used the smartwatch during the workout and did a heavy workout and there was a lot of sweat. The watch stopped completely for a day!

The user does get smooth access to the Play Store, contacts, and smartphone. They can easily respond to the calls without any lag, so one does not have to find the phone to do the needful. Also, one can attend the calls and use them for 30 minutes or more. Also, the voice going on the other end (to the caller) is also clear and they will find no disturbance

The watch can access a number of music applications easily. And it further features specs like a 20-second hand-washing timer along with the access to Alexa where users can send the command easily through the watch to their Bluetooth enabled speaker. All you have to do is just pair with Alexa for once.

Also, for fitness, Heart rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) and sleep tracking features were quite accurate as per our experience

Overall a good smartwatch but advanced features like receiving WhatsApp calls/videos would make it better

Fossil Gen 6

Verdict

Fossil Gen 6 is a smart and very sturdy looking smartwatch with premium built quality and appreciable performance. At the time of writing, the watch cost Rs 23,945 on the Flipkart store. At such a price point the watch performed quite well but is still in close competition with Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and OnePlus Cobalt Limited Edition smartwatch which reside in the same price vicinity. Overall, a good looking and performing premium smartwatch under 25K.