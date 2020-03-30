Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: Shows the bigger picture

Samsung Galaxy A71 sports an Infinity-O Display.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A71 in India. The smartphone is a successor to the Galaxy A70 and also acts as an elder sibling to the Galaxy A51. The all-new smartphone packs a punch not only in terms of performance but also in design, camera and other aspects. It is also the first mid-range phone to get a feature from Samsung flagships, the 25W fast charger in the box. With so much on offer, where is Samsung making the compromises? Let's find out in our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with the Adreno 618 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on One UI 2.0 layered on top of Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A71 houses a quad-camera setup at the back, which consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone sports a 32-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: Display and Design

After using the Samsung Galaxy A51 for a while, the Galaxy A71 quite similar in terms of the in-hand feel but offered a larger display. Despite having the massive 6.7-inch display and a relatively large 4,500 mAh battery, the comapny managed to keep the phone sleek and lightweight. The back of the phone is made out of plastic like most other Galaxy A-series smartphones. With the addition of the stripes to the design, Samsung managed to make it look more premium than it actually is.

The Prism Crush Silver colour variant looks premium.

As for the placements, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the back. Rest of the back just has the design elements and the Samsung logo on the bottom. Upfront, there is a 6.7-inch display with a punch-hole design. The left edge of the smartphone houses the SIM tray whereas the right edge is occupied by the power and volume buttons. A USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille are placed on the bottom edge. The top edge is mostly left clean with the exception of a secondary microphone.

Coming to the display, it is just like any other Samsung AMOLED panel - Punchy, Bright and Beautiful. Apart from that, the panel also offers deep blacks and great viewing angles. Also, the display is mostly bezel-less and just houses a small punch hole camera, which Samsung likes to refer to as the Infinity-O screen. With such qualities on point, the Galaxy A71 becomes a great smartphone for people who like to stream a lot of HD content on their smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: Performance, Software and UI

Samsung Galaxy A71 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The chipset choice might sound questionable at the price point but it performs pretty well in the real world. During my time with the device, I did not notice any lag or hiccups while performing day-to-day tasks like switching through my social media apps, checking e-mails and listening to podcasts. As far as gaming is concerned, the phone performed well in that as well. I tried playing games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile on the smartphone and the games ran well even on high settings.

Benchmark scores from PC Mark, GeekBench and 3D Mark.

The Galaxy A71 runs on One UI 2.0 layered on top of Google’s Android 10 operating system right out of the box. In the last month, Samsung even pushed a couple of software updates fixing some camera issues as well as bringing the latest security patch to the table. The software is loaded with features like Dark Mode, Always-on-Display, Dual Messenger and more. However, it also comes with some amount of bloatware, which can be easily thrown out.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: Camera

It sports a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A71 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone was able to take some impressive shots in good lighting conditions. While the phone did tend to struggle a bit under low lighting situations, the overall outcome of the cameras was great. Even wide-angle shots came out well with a good amount of dynamic range and accurate colours.

Image resized for web

Image resized for web

Image resized for web

Image resized for web







For selfies, the Galaxy A71 gets a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The story remains the same here as well. It can take some good selfies when taken under good lighting conditions, however, bad lighting makes the selfies feel average. Also, the camera UI comes with Beauty mode turned on by default, which you will have to turn off manually if you do not appreciate all the skin smoothening.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: Battery

Samsung has slapped in a massive 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy A71. When this is combined with the battery efficient Snapdragon 730 processor, the result comes out to be excellent. During my usage, the phone lasted me a full working day with heavy usage and by bedtime, it had around 35 per cent left.

When needed a charge, the 25W Samsung Super Charged came in handy. It is impressive to see that the company included the fas charger in the box. The charger was able to fill the tank from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 80 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: Verdict

Super AMOLED panel offers punchy colours and deeper blacks.

Samsung Galaxy A71 manages to check a lot of boxes with a massive display, a sleek design, a long-lasting battery and more. It also focuses on almost every type of audience there, which makes it a great all-rounder. The smartphone is great for content streaming and even brings the brand trust offered by Samsung.

While the performance is also outstanding for the price range, people looking for more aggressive gaming or just a better processor, can lean on towards the Realme X2 Pro or go for the OnePlus 7T by shelling out some more cash.

However, if you are someone who wants decent performance, a great set of cameras, the best-in-class display and a sleek and attractive design, you just cannot go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy A71.