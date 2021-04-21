Micromax In 1 Review: A clean UI helps it win over the competition

Micromax In 1 sports a X shape design at the back.

Micromax was once one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. The Indian handset manufacturer could not keep up with the competition that was coming from the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. Cashing on the India-China wars, the company has again made an attempt at the Indian smartphone market by marketing their phones as ‘Made in India’ products.

Micromax In 1 is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio and does offer quite a lot for the price. But with phones like Realme C25 and Poco M3 in the market, will the Micromax In 1 survive? Let’s find out in this review.

Micromax In 1 Review: Design and Display

Micromax In 1 takes its design cues from its cousin, the In Note 1. The handset comes with a similar ‘X-shaped’ pattern on the back panel. The smartphone is available in two colour variants, Blue and Purple. While the Purple variant comes with a pink tint on the top, the Blue one is just made out of blue and white. At the back, the phone also gets a subtle ‘In’ branding at the bottom.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA Micromax In 1 comes with a FullHD+ display.

As for the placements, the Micromax In 1 features a power button and the volume buttons on the right edge. The left edge of the smartphone houses the SIM tray and the Google Assistant button. While the top edge is mostly left clean with the exception of the secondary microphone, the bottom edge of the phone houses the USB Type-C port surrounded by the 3.5mm headphone jack, the primary microphone and the speaker grille.

Coming to the display, the Micromax In 1 sports a 6.67-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display. While some similarly priced phones come with an AMOLED display or a high refresh rate panel, the Micromax phone does not have anything impressive on paper. However, it offers a decent display experience with good viewing angles and enough brightness for indoor as well as outdoor usage.

Micromax In 1 Review: Performance, Software and UI

Micromax In 1 draws its power from the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. On paper, the processor is similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662. Micromax has paired the G80 with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone offers a snappy user experience when not pushed too hard. Thanks to 6GB of RAM, the handset was also able to keep plenty of apps open in the background.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It features a punch-hole camera on the front.

In terms of gaming, the Micromax In 1 did not disappoint even with graphic intensive games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9.

Complementing the decent hardware specifications is an optimised user interface. The Micromax In 1 runs on Android, which is quite disappointing. However, it does not come with any bloatware, which gives it an edge over the competitively priced Redmi and Realme smartphones.

Micromax In 1 Review: Cameras

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It sports a triple camera setup at the back.

Micromax In 1 features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. In order to complement this setup, the smartphone manufacturer has added quite a few photography modes, AI features, and more.

During our tests, the Micromax In 1 was able to capture some decent images. When shot under good lighting condition, the pictures come with good colour and contrast. However, the images are not the most detailed. Also, the dynamic range seems to be average at best.

(Image resized for Web)

(Image resized for Web)

(Image resized for Web)

(Image resized for Web)

(Image resized for Web)

(Image resized for Web)











With the help of the 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Micromax In 1 also offers portrait mode. However, the background blur on the images shot using portrait mode looks slightly unnatural and the edge detection could have been better.

Under low lighting conditions, the Micromax In 1 does struggle to offer the sharpest images. The images shot come out to be noisy, which gets better with the Night Mode turned on. Overall, the rear camera performs decently considering the price of the phone.

Micromax In 1 Review: Battery

Micromax In 1 comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery cell. It does feel slightly less when compared to some similarly priced smartphones that feature a 6,000mAh battery. However, the Micromax In 1 performs great in this aspect. During our tests, the phone lasted a whole day with apps like WhatsApp, Gaana, Facebook and more running.

Micromax In 1 Review: Verdict

Micromax In 1 competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy F12, Poco M3 and Realme Narzo 30A. For the price, the In 1 does offer a lot and in a few ways even beats out the competition. So, if you are looking for a good smartphone under Rs. 12,000 but do not care much about the cameras, the Micromax In 1 could be just the right phone for you.