Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review: Both Pro and Premium

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson V11 Absolute Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 52,900.

When it comes to vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, one brand that comes to our mind is Dyson. The company has a huge portfolio in these two categories and the products are mostly on the more expensive side. However, these products also bring quality and trust for the brand along with them. So, when I got the opportunity to review one of their vacuum cleaners, I just couldn’t refuse. I tested out their flagship Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner and here’s what I found out.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs. 52,900 and at that price it sure does feel quite expensive. But considering that the vacuum cleaner is cord-free, offers great suction power and is technologically advanced, it all starts to make sense.

While the V11 Absolute Pro is the most expensive of the lineup, it also brings the best the company has to offer. It generates an impressive 185 Air Watts of suction, with its Hyperdymium vacuum motor, which spins at up to 1,25,000rpm. In case you are not able to understand the numbers, it basically means that the V11 Absolute Pro is the most powerful cord-free available in India as of now.

Image Source : DYSON It comes with nine attachments.

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro does not look anything like your traditional vacuum cleaner. It instead features a gun like design that makes it feel as if it came out of a sci-fi film. There is a handgrip and a trigger that you can press and hold to turn on the vacuum cleaner. As soon as you release it, the suction stops. The vacuum cleaner also has a clear dustbin attached on the front that can tell you how much dust has been collected.

Furthermore, there is an LCD display on one end with a button placed right below it. Using the button, you can cycle between Eco, Medium and Boost modes. As the names suggest, the Eco will offer low suction but save battery. Similarly, Boost mode will significantly drop the battery life but offer high suction power. The screen also displays an estimate of how much time the vacuum cleaner will run at the selected mode and the current battery percentage.

Image Source : DYSON It shows the battery status on the screen.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro comes with a total of nine attachments Torque Drive, Soft Roller Cleaner, Crevice Tool, Combination Tool with a brush, Mini Motorised Tool, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Mattress Tool, Top-Up Adapter, and Extension Hose. It also comes with an extension pipe and a charger. Lastly, there is a docking station included as well that you can place at any of the walls at your home and you can hang the vacuum cleaner on it for safe storage.

During my review, I extensively used the vacuum cleaner. Thanks to its cord-free nature, I was even able to take it to my car and sweep the dust out. At home, I used the Torque Drive attachment to clean the floor of my place. I even took advantage of other attachments to reach the areas which I could not have otherwise.

Image Source : DYSON The trigger quickly powers on the device.

At first, I was overwhelmed with the number of attachments included. However, over the period of time, I learnt which one would be perfect for which particular use case.

As for the battery life, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is decent. Given the amount of power it has and how portable it is, I cannot really complain about the battery life. During my time with the device, I usually got around 45 minutes of usage on a full charge. This was a combination of Medium and Boost mode usage.

One thing that I liked about this version was that the battery is swappable. In case you have a bigger house, you can get an extra battery and swap it on the run. Not only that, but after a few years when the original battery starts lasting lesser than it used to, you can swap it in a jiffy.

Should you buy it?

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is a powerful and effective vacuum cleaner that comes with a lot of useful accessories. In case you are looking for a new cord-free vacuum cleaner and you have a budget of around Rs. 50,000, you should definitely consider going in with this one.