Amazfit Bip U Pro Review: A great option for new smartwatch users

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit has a huge portfolio when it comes to smart wearables. The company has something for everyone. With the all-new Amazfit Bip U Pro, the company is targeting the users who need a smartwatch with most features without breaking the bank. At Rs. 4,999, does the Bip U Pro actually make up for an attractive deal? Let’s find out in this quick review.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Review

Amazfit Bip U Pro is the direct successor to the Amazfit Bip U. With the word Pro, the watch brings in support for built-in Amazon Alexa, a standalone GPS, as well as a compass. With this, the watch promises to offer an elevated experience to the consumer.

The body of the Bip U Pro is made out of plastic, which makes the watch feel quite cheap. However, it also helps the watch feel lightweight in the hand. The strap that comes included in the box feels sturdy enough and it could last a long time. These straps are easily swappable and I would recommend getting a third-party strap to enhance the look of the watch while wearing.

Amazfit Bip U Pro features a 1.43-inch IPS LCD colour touchscreen display. Apart from the touchscreen, the users can also button on the right edge to interact with the smartwatch. It is worth noting that the button looks like a watch crown and even rotates but the rotation does not have any functionality.

The Bip U Pro can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. In order to initiate the pairing, the user will need the Amazfit Zepp application, which is available on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. I used the watch with my Apple iPhone 11 and it worked perfectly fine.

As for the key features, the Bip U Pro comes with over 60 sports modes, blood oxygen monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. It even comes with 5ATM water resistance, which means you can wear this while working out at the gym.

The blood oxygen monitoring comes in really handy considering we are going through a pandemic right now.

With the Bip U Pro, Amazfit promises a battery life of up to 14 days and I have no doubts in believing that. During my time with the smartwatch, buzzing with notifications all the time, the Bip U Pro manages to last me for well over 12 days.

In a nutshell, the Amazfit Bip U Pro is a great smartwatch and it manages to justify the asking price. Yes, there is still room for improvement like a better build quality but for the price you cannot really complain.