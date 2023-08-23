YouTube to introduce song search by humming: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube to introduce song search by humming

YouTube, the Google-owned video-sharing platform, has unveiled its latest experimentation with a new feature that allows Android users to search for songs by humming. This feature aims to provide an alternative search method for users looking for specific songs.

The company announced the initiative through its ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page, revealing its plans to enable users to search for songs by humming or recording a part of the song currently playing. Users involved in the experiment can switch from voice search to the new song search feature, where they can hum or record the song they’re searching for. The recording must last for a minimum of three seconds for the song to be identified accurately.

Once identified, users will be presented with a range of content related to the song, including official music content, user-generated videos, and Shorts featuring the searched song within the YouTube app. However, this experimentation is currently being rolled out to a limited group of Android users globally.

In addition to this, the platform is testing another feature that bundles multiple uploads from a single creator into a shelf in the Subscriptions feed. This innovation aims to simplify content discovery for viewers and reduce the pressure on creators to upload content multiple times daily. The company is seeking to facilitate engagement with the content on the shelf and make navigation to other content smoother while scrolling through the feed.

Earlier in the month, YouTube revealed another experimental initiative: AI auto-generated video summaries. This feature is designed to provide users with quick video summaries that assist them in deciding whether a video aligns with their interests. Importantly, these summaries are intended to complement, not replace, video descriptions created by content creators.

