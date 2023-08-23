Bharat NCAP: India's proprietary road safety assessment system

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Understanding Bharat NCAP- India's new approach to road accident safety

India's indigenous road safety assessment system, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways, as the nation's own crash safety evaluation initiative. This initiative, aimed at promoting the demand for safer vehicles and urging manufacturers to align with customer requirements, seeks to elevate safety standards for automobiles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes and capable of accommodating up to eight passengers.

The introduction of the Bharat NCAP is anticipated to not only enhance the competitiveness of Indian cars in the global market but also boost the export potential for local car makers. Gadkari emphasized that the cost of safety testing in India is significantly lower compared to abroad, making the country an appealing destination for global car companies.

The primary objective of the Bharat NCAP is to align India's safety norms with those of advanced countries like the USA, Australia, Japan, and the UK. It employs crash tests and point-based assessments to assign star ratings to vehicles. These ratings will be based on a series of crash tests, including frontal, side, and pole-side tests, conducted at varying speeds.

The star ratings will be determined by two key criteria: adult safety for front passengers and child safety at the rear. Achieving a 5-star rating for adult safety necessitates a minimum score of 27 out of 32 points, while a 5-star rating for child safety requires a score of at least 41 out of 49 points.

To obtain a Bharat NCAP rating for their vehicles, manufacturers or importers must submit FORM 70-A to the designated agency under the central government. This agency will then assess the motor vehicle's safety standards based on the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, with the star rating uploaded on the designated portal.

Renault India's CEO and Managing Director, Venkatram Mamillapalle, praised the government's initiative, acknowledging its significance in reducing road fatalities. The introduction of the Bharat NCAP is a significant step towards enhancing vehicle safety and aligning with global safety regulations. Petr Solc, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, also expressed appreciation for the emphasis on safety regulations, seeing the Bharat NCAP as a positive stride towards improving car safety standards in India.

