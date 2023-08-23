Follow us on Image Source : TWITCH Twitch experiments with TikTok-style clips feed to elevate user engagement

Streaming platform Twitch has commenced testing its recently introduced Discovery feed, designed to provide users with a personalized mix of Clips. This new feature was announced last month at TwitchCon Paris. According to the company, the initial Discovery Feed experiment is currently being rolled out to a select group of users, allowing them to feature Clips after each stream, even if they aren't part of the experiment.

Twitch also highlighted that this limited testing phase will help the platform fine-tune its algorithm and gather user feedback. The initial focus is on horizontal Clips, with plans to introduce more vertical Clips as the feed evolves. The platform is currently testing "Popular & Featured Clips" and plans to transition to exclusively Featured Clips over time.

The Discovery feed aligns with Twitch's goal of enhancing content discovery and engagement for its users. The platform aims to provide a seamless and personalized browsing experience by showcasing a diverse array of Clips tailored to individual preferences.

In addition to the Discovery feed, Twitch is set to launch a new program called Partner Plus on October 1st. This initiative will offer streamers meeting the qualification criteria a 70/30 revenue split on net subscription revenue, including both recurring monthly subscriptions and gift subscriptions. To be eligible for the program, streamers need to maintain a subscriber count of at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months.

By introducing these features and programs, Twitch is actively working to enrich its user experience, encourage content creators, and foster community engagement. These moves reflect Twitch's ongoing commitment to evolving its platform and services to cater to the needs and preferences of its user base.

The Discovery feed is a significant step toward enhancing content discoverability on Twitch, enabling users to explore a personalized collection of Clips that align with their interests. As Twitch continues to refine these features based on user feedback, it is likely that the platform will provide even more engaging and immersive experiences for its diverse community of users and creators.

