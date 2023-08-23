Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Now make your own Galaxy Z Fold 5 by using Try Galaxy App on two iPhones- Here is how

Now make your own Galaxy Z Fold 5 by using Try Galaxy App on two iPhones- Here is how

Samsung has launched a new interactive web app called Try Galaxy, designed to give iOS users a taste of the advantages offered by its foldable smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Operating on two iPhones, the app provides a virtual demonstration of the Samsung One UI.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2023 12:45 IST
samsung, apple, samsung galaxy z fold5
Image Source : SAMSUNG How to make Galaxy Z Fold5 from two iPhones

Samsung has recently introduced an interactive web app called Try Galaxy, aimed at allowing iOS users to experience the benefits of its foldable phones, specifically the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The app runs on two iPhones, offering a simulation of the Samsung One UI on both screens. This enables users to explore the immersive screen experience for content consumption and test multitasking features, like dragging and dropping across screens.

India Tv - Samsung

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Galaxy Z Fold5

To use the Try Galaxy app, users need to visit the website or scan a QR code on two iPhones, add the app to their home screen, and physically attach the two devices together to simulate folding. Additionally, the app provides insights into Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones through the "FlexCam experience," showcasing the ability to capture creative moments with various angles and the unique cover screen feature on the Z Flip.

However, the guided experience has limitations and may not fully replicate the real benefits of a folding phone. It has been described as resembling early app store gimmicks and may not offer a compelling reason for iOS users to switch to Samsung's foldable devices. The initiative is part of Samsung's ongoing playful rivalry with Apple, often using creative marketing tactics to highlight the perceived advantages of its products.

India Tv - iPhone

Image Source : APPLE INC,Apple iPhone

ALSO READ: Snapchat to unveil 'Dreams': A new AI experience for users | Here's all you need to know

This move isn't the first time Samsung has poked fun at Apple. Yet, considering past instances where Samsung's trolling led to unexpected outcomes, some speculate that Samsung might eventually release a similar app for its own devices to ensure a fair play of competition.

Related Stories
Apple iOS 17 public beta released for iPhone: Know how to download

Apple iOS 17 public beta released for iPhone: Know how to download

Russia restricts use of Apple devices by government officials amidst surveillance allegations

Russia restricts use of Apple devices by government officials amidst surveillance allegations

2007 Apple iPhone sold at auction for Rs 1.5 crore

2007 Apple iPhone sold at auction for Rs 1.5 crore

How to save your iPhone from water damage?

How to save your iPhone from water damage?

iPhone 16 Pro to boast stacked camera sensor technology for stunning shots: Leaked report

iPhone 16 Pro to boast stacked camera sensor technology for stunning shots: Leaked report

Next Apple iPhone SE 4 could showcase USB-C charging port and Face ID

Next Apple iPhone SE 4 could showcase USB-C charging port and Face ID

Overall, while the Try Galaxy app offers a quirky experience for iOS users curious about foldable phones, its effectiveness in persuading users to switch remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp adds video messages to iOS chats in latest update

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News