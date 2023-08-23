Now make your own Galaxy Z Fold 5 by using Try Galaxy App on two iPhones- Here is how

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG How to make Galaxy Z Fold5 from two iPhones

Samsung has recently introduced an interactive web app called Try Galaxy, aimed at allowing iOS users to experience the benefits of its foldable phones, specifically the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The app runs on two iPhones, offering a simulation of the Samsung One UI on both screens. This enables users to explore the immersive screen experience for content consumption and test multitasking features, like dragging and dropping across screens.

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Galaxy Z Fold5

To use the Try Galaxy app, users need to visit the website or scan a QR code on two iPhones, add the app to their home screen, and physically attach the two devices together to simulate folding. Additionally, the app provides insights into Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones through the "FlexCam experience," showcasing the ability to capture creative moments with various angles and the unique cover screen feature on the Z Flip.

However, the guided experience has limitations and may not fully replicate the real benefits of a folding phone. It has been described as resembling early app store gimmicks and may not offer a compelling reason for iOS users to switch to Samsung's foldable devices. The initiative is part of Samsung's ongoing playful rivalry with Apple, often using creative marketing tactics to highlight the perceived advantages of its products.

Image Source : APPLE INC,Apple iPhone

This move isn't the first time Samsung has poked fun at Apple. Yet, considering past instances where Samsung's trolling led to unexpected outcomes, some speculate that Samsung might eventually release a similar app for its own devices to ensure a fair play of competition.

Overall, while the Try Galaxy app offers a quirky experience for iOS users curious about foldable phones, its effectiveness in persuading users to switch remains to be seen.

