WhatsApp adds video messages to iOS chats in latest update

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing new features to enhance user experience. The latest update brings a video message feature to iOS devices. Now, users can easily record and send video messages directly within chats. This can be done by tapping on the microphone icon in chats, which allows you to switch to video mode.

In addition, the platform is making it easier for users to share their screens during video calls. A "screen share" button will appear when starting a video call which enables users to share their screens with others. According to the company's announcement, these updates will be gradually rolled out over the next few weeks.

In recent months, WhatsApp has been actively enhancing its features on iOS. Landscape mode support for video calls and the option to silence unknown callers were introduced. Users can now mute calls from unfamiliar numbers by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Calls.

Moreover, WhatsApp has streamlined the process of switching devices. Users can now seamlessly transfer their entire chat history to a new iPhone by going to Settings > Chats > Transfer Chats to iPhone.

The messaging platform has also focused on visual enhancements. A redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and an expanded collection of stickers, including Avatars, was introduced.

In terms of design, WhatsApp's interface on iOS has been tweaked to feature translucent bars for both the tab bar and navigation bar. Reports also suggest that the app's settings screen will soon undergo a clearer redesign, providing users with a more streamlined and user-friendly layout.

Additionally, Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced another exciting update. WhatsApp users can now send photos in high-definition quality, and support for high-definition videos is also on the way.

