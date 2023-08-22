Snapchat to unveil 'Dreams': A new AI experience for users | Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Snapchat to introduce new innovative AI feature

Snapchat, the widely used social media platform, is set to unveil a new feature called 'Dreams,' powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). This innovative addition will allow users to embark on creative visual journeys using their selfies as the starting point.

According to the report of TechCrunch, Snapchat is once again diving into the realm of AI-generated images. This time, the focus is on integrating users and their friends into captivating and imaginative backgrounds. The company has been developing this feature, which enables users to either snap new selfies or upload existing ones. The app then employs its AI capabilities to generate fresh pictures of users in various dreamlike scenarios they envision.

Dubbed the 'Dreams' feature, it uses AI-generated selfies to transport users to captivating landscapes and situations. Steve Moser, an app researcher, and developer, highlighted this exciting development in his research.

But that's not all. The platform is taking the concept further by working on 'Dreams with Friends.' This feature will enable users to grant permission to their friends, allowing them to co-create AI "dream" images featuring both the user and their friend.

This revelation isn't entirely new. In May, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first unveiled the concept of the 'Dreams' feature. Now, its impending launch is generating anticipation among Snapchat users.

The platform has been consistently pushing the envelope when it comes to innovative features. Just recently, the platform introduced the 'Lens Creator Rewards program, particularly catering to Snap AR creators in India. This initiative seeks to reward creators, developers, and teams who design top-performing Lenses on the instant messaging platform.

Reportedly, India stands as one of the top five markets where lenses from Lens Creators receive the most engagement from the community. Under the 'Lens Creator Rewards program, creators could earn up to $7,200 per month if their Lens emerges as the best-performing one in India, the US, or Mexico. The program is open to both new and existing Lens Studio community members spanning nearly 40 countries, India included.

