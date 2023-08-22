Tuesday, August 22, 2023
     
Chandrayaan-3 to land on Moon on August 23: When and where to watch all live action?

The primary goals of the Chandrayaan-3 mission include demonstrating a safe and seamless lunar touchdown, showcasing the mobility of the rover on the lunar surface, and conducting scientific experiments directly on-site.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2023 13:57 IST
Chandrayaan-3, lander vikram
Image Source : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 is to land on Moon on August 23

Chandrayaan-3 has made significant progress towards the Moon and is poised to achieve a gentle landing on the lunar surface by August 23, which is tomorrow (Wednesday). The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on its official X page, “The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023.”

ISRO further announced that it effectively adjusted the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission this past Sunday. Following its launch on July 14, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully disengaged from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, marking 35 days since the mission's initial launch.

Here are a few of the things you must know about the event:

What time will it land - date and time?

According to ISRO's announcement, the planned date and time for the lander's activity is August 23, 2023, at 6:04 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming?

The live broadcast will be accessible on television, ISRO's official YouTube channel, and other platforms.

Who else has got permission for the same?

In preparation for the Lunar Landing event, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has called upon universities and colleges to organise special gatherings to stream the live coverage of Chandrayaan-3's landing.

 

 

