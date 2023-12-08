YouTube introduces 'Pause' feature to manage video comments better: How it works?

Friday, December 08, 2023
     
YouTube introduced the "Pause" feature, letting creators stop new comments on videos while keeping existing ones, offering more control.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2023 14:30 IST
Image Source : YOUTUBE BLOG POST YouTube's new 'Pause' feature

YouTube, owned by Google, has introduced a new comment moderation setting called "Pause." This feature enables creators and moderators to halt the creation of new comments on a video while keeping existing comments. The goal is to give content creators more control over their comment sections.

"We’re rolling out a new, optional comment moderation setting called Pause that allows you, as creators, to prevent the creation of new comments at the video level while preserving comments that were already published," the company stated in a blog post.

How "Pause" Works

Creators can access the Pause option in the video-level comment settings, located in the upper right-hand corner of the comments panel on the watch page or in YouTube Studio. When activated, viewers will see a notification under the video, which will indicate that all comments are paused, along with previously published comments.

Flexibility for Creators

YouTube initiated testing of the Pause feature in October, with the official rollout now happening. Creators and moderators in the experiment group reported that they found the Pause feature valuable for managing comments more flexibly.

Previous Comment Control Options

Before the introduction of Pause, creators had limited options to manage comments. They could either review comments before publishing or disable comments entirely on their channels. The new Pause setting adds a middle ground which allows creators to control when new comments are accepted without losing existing contributions.

YouTube Gaming 

In a move to entice users to subscribe to its Premium service, YouTube has introduced a collection of mini-games called "Playables." which offers over 30 instant-play mini-games, users can enjoy these games without the need for downloads. Playables are accessible on Android, iOS, and desktop platforms.

