YouTube Go to stop operating from August, no offline videos anymore

YouTube Go, designed by YouTube for offline videos is reported to be discontinuing for the users from August 2022 onwards.

YouTube Go enable users to save videos for offline viewing purpose. The offline videos could be stored as per the preferred quality and file size, depending on the kind of data would the user like to save. The app also allows local sharing with nearby users without using the data.

YouTube stated on the support page: "Today, we are announcing that YouTube Go will be sunsetted beginning in August. To access YouTube, we recommend that YouTube Go users install the main YouTube app or visit youtube.com in their browsers.”

The company's video streaming platform further stated that the main YouTube app provides a better overall user experience when compared with YouTube Go. Also, it offers features that are not available on YouTube Go that many have asked for, like the ability to comment, create content, post and use the dark theme as well.

YouTube Go was launched in December 2016 with a vision to help the viewers to save videos offline, so that people who are in the low connectivity area may save the video and have an uninterrupted experience from the main YouTube app.

YouTube stated: "Since then, YouTube has invested in improvements to the main YouTube app that make it perform better in these environments, while also delivering a better user experience which is inclusive of our entire community.”

The company further added: "Specifically, we have improved performance for entry-level devices or those that watch YouTube on slower networks. We are also building out additional user controls that help to decrease mobile data usage for viewers with limited data."