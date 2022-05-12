YouTube enables you to make Shorts in a new and advanced way, know more

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: YOUTUBE YouTube

YouTube reportedly gets over 30 billion views on YouTube Shorts every day, which is 4x upgradation to what we had a year back. The basis on the new trend of upgrading on YouTube, the company has announced new creation features to spark the video viewership by introducing the Green Screen which has started to roll out for iOS users.

Green Screen- About

Green Screen feature is the latest addition on YouTube which enables the user to remix with Shorts - building on Cut that began to roll out last month. With Green Screen, users can now use any eligible YouTube video or Short as a background for their original Short video.

Users can create the video by using both the audio + video or video-only feature. Users can further use Green Screen with any photo or video from their own gallery.

How to use Green Screen:

Select Create

Click on Green Screen on the menu of options under the video which you have been watching

or

press the 3-dot menu in the Shorts player and select Green Screen

Choose the maximum length you can create within or a maximum of 60 seconds.

If the user does not want their long-format content to be remixed by others, they can always opt out of YouTube Studio as well.

Green Screen is beginning its gradual rollout on the iOS YouTube app today (it will be rolling out over the next few weeks, so you may not see it yet)! In the coming months, it will roll out to everyone on Android as well. We can’t wait to see how you get creative with the content you love to watch.

Recapping another new way to remix: 1-5 second Cut

In April, YouTube started to roll out a new way to create a Short - by simply tapping on ‘Create’ and selecting ‘Cut’ from any eligible YouTube video or Short to select a 1-5 second segment to use for their original Shorts content. Any time a new Short is created from the user's own channel’s content, it will be attributed back to the original video with a link in the Shorts player.

The new feature is now available for everyone who is using the YouTube app on iOS and it is stated that the company is working on rolling it out to everyone on Android.