You can charge smart devices with this fabric: All you need to know

Two industries which are ever-evolving are- textile and technology. Both the industry is uniquely different but have so many similarities when we speak of fashion, trends, ease of use and comfort. Both things are necessary and are evolving every next day.

For instance, lets us talk of smart devices- from 5pin charger to Type-C charger, things changed- and in the EU market, Type-C charger has been made mandatory for all smart devices.

Participating in the evolution of technology and fashion, a new technology has forayed into the market which is named 'E-Textile' which will be using clothes to charge smart devices, as per the report of The Verge. Let us know more about the latest evolution:

About E-Textile Technology

Unlike regular clothes and textile goods, e-Textile is different and is designed with special fabric which will help in charging smartphones. The fabric will be capable to store solar energy inside them and the material will enable the user to charge the device whenever needed. It has further been stated that the bigger the cloth, it can absorb more solar energy, to charge your smart device.

Who invented E-Textile Technology?

The scientists at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in England have worked and invented this special fabric which could absorb solar energy- and could be used to charge your gadgets.

What gadgets could be charged with the E-Textile’s fabric?

Gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds could be charged with this fabric.

How does this fabric actually work?

The E-Textile’s fabric is equipped with solar cells which save and store solar energy. The scientists from NTU have used 1,200 small photovoltaic cells (solar panels) in the fabric which enables the clothing to absorb and store the solar energy accordingly, which could be used to charge the device later.

This fabric can generate around 400 milliwatts of electric energy, enabling it to charge your smart device.

We still need to know if this fabric will be capable to charge every Android and iOS device, or some selected ones only.

