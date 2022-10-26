Sony to launch the new LinkBuds S Earth Blue version in November- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony LinkBuds S

Sony Electronics has announced to release of its smallest and lightest noise-cancelling wireless headphones named LinkBuds S, which are made from Water Server bottles in a new colour variation called "Earth Blue".

The company will officially launch the new LinkBud S Earth Blue version in In November 2022 in selected Asian countries, according to the company.

The company announced the earbuds in June 2022 and launched the white, black, and ecru colour versions of LinkBuds S, that are already available in the market since June 2022. The latest Earth Blue variant will follow the legacy altogether.

The parts of the body and case of the new "Earth Blue" version of the LinkBuds S were made by using "recycled resin materials" generated from recycled water bottles.

The earbuds claim to feature Adaptive Sound Control, and the headphones come with the ability to adjust the ambient sound settings based on the surrounding, creating the best listening experience for the caller.

As part of Sony's commitment to reducing their product's environmental impact, the LinkBuds series includes not only the Earth Blue model but will also be packaged on the headphones in a plastic-free box. Furthermore, the company has made these headphones with recycled materials from automobile parts, Sony further stated.

However, the Sony Group is implementing a long-term ecological plan called "Road to Zero" aimed at reducing its ecological footprint by 2050.

In addition, all models in the LinkBuds series will receive a software update that will enable multipoint connectivity, i.e. users will be able to connect to two devices at the same time.

