Xiaomi Watch 2 to come with 65 hours of battery backup: Expected features

After Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, Xiaomi is now pulling up to launch another smartwatch in the series. The wearable was seen with European retailers and some features of this smartwatch have been revealed online. After the Pro version, the company is going to launch Watch 2 which will work on Google's Wear OS platform. Also, like its Pro model, the upcoming smartwatch will feature 65 hours of battery backup. The upcoming smartwatch will be available in black and silver colour options.

Expected price

As per the report of a German website named Winfuture, the new smartwatch from Xiaomi has been seen with some retailers. On the feature front, the smartwatch will come with an AMOLED display and the price of the watch has also been leaked.

This smartwatch was reported sold in Belgium at EUR 200 which is around Rs 17,900. At the same time, the device is priced at EUR 250 which is around Rs 22,300 in Slovakia.

Features

The company has not yet officially launched the Xiaomi Watch 2. A 1.43-inch AMOLED display can be found in this watch, whose resolution will be 466 x 466 pixels. Apart from this, the always-on-display feature can also be found in this watch. This smartwatch will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor. Apart from this, it will have a 5ATM water-resistant feature.

Talking about fitness features, this Xiaomi smartwatch will have more than 150 sports modes on the device. Along with this, the smartwatch will come with other features like a SpO2 sensor, step counter, heart rate, and sleep monitoring.

Xiaomi Watch 2 can also support Google apps like Maps, Wallet, Play Store etc. Not only this, it will also support GPS, NFC, and GNSS sensors. Like the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, it will not get an LTE variant. This smartwatch can be offered only in Bluetooth variant.

