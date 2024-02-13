Nothing Phone (2a) launch confirmed for March 5: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing, the London-based technology company has officially announced that its next smartphone will be called the Phone (2a), which will be unveiled on March 5. The handset be available on Flipkart, exclusively. The company officially announced the news via posting about the same on the official X (formerly known as Twitter).

Price hint and upgrades

In a recent video, Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing further hinted that the Phone (2a) will be priced lower than its predecessor, the Phone (2), which was debuted last year.

However, the company has emphasized that the Phone (2a) will still offer significant upgrades over the existing two phones which are in the market.

Features of the upcoming Phone (2)

Chris Weightman, the Industrial designer has provided a sneak peek at the Phone (2a)'s design through a video, showcasing sketches that suggest a transparent back panel (like the other two existing devices) and the signature glyph interface.

As per the rumoured and leaked images, it has been depicted that the device will have a circular camera bump.

As per the rumours, the upcoming Phone (2a) will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, along with impressive camera specifications.

Focus on design and software

Nothing further aims to stand out in the market through the unique design and clean software, which will solely rely on top-tier hardware.

Carl Pei has emphasized the importance of camera quality, performance and design innovation for the Phone (2a).

Exclusive sales and discounts

The Phone (2a) will exclusively be available through Flipkart. Furthermore, those who are eager to buy the new device could sign up on Nothing's website for a chance to receive a discount during the Flipkart sale.

