Reliance Jio, Airtel and VI offering 84 days plan: Price, benefits and more

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi)- the three major telecom players in the country have been working on expanding their reach in India. The telecom companies have come up with special recharge plans which come with long validity, additional benefits and more.
Reliance Jio’s Plan
Rs 666 plan
- This plan is valid for 84 days
- Users get a total of 126GB of data from which, one can use 1.5GB per.
- Along with free calling, you will also get 100 SMS per day.
Rs 739 plan and Rs 758 plan
- Validity of 84 days
- In both recharge plans, you can use 1.5GB of data per day
- In the Rs 739 plan, customers will get a subscription to Jio Saavn Pro
- In the Rs 758 plan, customers will get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for 3 months.
Bharti Airtel's plan
Rs 455 plan
- The plan is valid for 84 days.
- Customers will get a total of 6GB of data.
- You get 900 free SMS for 84 days along with unlimited free calling
- It gets a free subscription to HelloTunes and Wynk Music.
Rs 719 plan
- If you want more data then Airtel's plan offers 1.5GB of data per day.
- Free calling on all networks for 84 days
- One of the most affordable plans on Airtel's list.
Vodafone Idea (Vi)
Rs 719 plan
- Valid for 84 days
- The company offers 1.5GB of data per day
- 100 SMS per day
- Unlimited free calling
- Talking about the additional benefits, it provides the facility of ‘Binge All Night’ in which customers can use unlimited free internet surfing from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM.
