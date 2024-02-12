Indian users are habituated of picking up the phones out of habit: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smartphone

A new report has surfaced, stating that one out of two (50 per cent) times Indian users pick up their handsets because of their habit. They do not even know why they grabbed and fired up their smartphone, a new report revealed. As per the global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a typical smartphone user can pick up the phone 70-80 times a day.

Kanika Sanghi, Lead - Centre for Customer Insights India said, "In our research, we have seen about 50 per cent of the time consumers do not have clarity on why they pick up the phone -- they do it out of habit."

The findings in the report are further based on actual clicks/swaps data of over 1,000 users and in-depth consumer interviews conducted across India. Moreover, the report has stated that 45-50 per cent of the time consumers are very clear on the task to be accomplished, and 5-10 per cent of the time consumers have partial clarity.

Nimisha Jain, Senior Partner and Managing Director at BCG said, "Smartphones are evolving -- the recent spate of discussions in media and at industry events on themes like ‘AI on device’ or ‘app-less experience through Gen AI’ is a testament to that evolution."

The report also mentioned that Indian smartphone users love to stream video content (short-form/long-form) as 50-55 per cent of their time is spent on streaming apps while socialising (texts/calls), shopping, searching (for information on travel, jobs, hobbies etc.) and gaming.

Inputs from IANS