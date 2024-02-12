How Gmail plans to minimize spam emails in your inbox? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gmail

Google is working on reducing the amount of spam emails which are being received by the users- majorly targeting bulk email senders. This aims to improve the email experience for Gmail users by reducing unwanted messages.

New policies for bulk senders

Google's new policies require bulk email senders to authenticate their messages and ensure they are only sent to recipients who have opted to receive them. These measures further aim to combat spam and improve email deliverability.

One-click unsubscribe requirement

Bulk senders will have to implement a one-click unsubscribe button in all commercial and promotional emails by June 2024. This button will be prominently displayed in the mail and enables the recipients to easily opt out of receiving future emails.

Implementation Timeline

Starting this month, the bulk senders who do not meet Google's sender requirements will further receive temporary errors. These errors further serve as a warning for the senders to address any compliance issues.

Gradual rejection of non-compliant traffic

From April 2024 onwards, Google will start rejecting a percentage of non-compliant email traffic. It will gradually increase over time, and encourage bulk senders to adhere to the new policies.

Impact on the senders

Bulk senders who fail to comply with Google's requirements will have their emails rejected, which is affecting their ability to reach Gmail users effectively. Google's measures further aim to incentivize senders to prioritize user preferences and reduce spam.

