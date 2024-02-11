Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
  4. Thingsflow's Hellobot now on Google Play Store: How to use?

Thingsflow's Hellobot now on Google Play Store: How to use?

Lee Suji, CEO of Thingsflow said, "We are delighted to introduce the beloved Hellobot from Korea to the global market. Leveraging AI, we aim to become the first B2C chatbot company to achieve profitability."

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2024 19:08 IST
Hellobot, artificial intelligence
Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Hellobot

A new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot which was developed by Thingsflow, a South Korean startup company has been selected as Global Featured on Google Play for the first time with its new Hellobot. 

What is Hellobot?

Hellobot is a first-generation AI chatbot platform where anyone can easily create and distribute chatbots with unique expertise, such as love tarot, personality and psychological analysis, fortune telling and more.

Countries which can use Hellobot

With the selection as Global Featured on Google Play, Hellobot is now available to overseas users in Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia., Yonhap news agency's reports stated.

The South Korean company further said that it will work to increase the global demand for its chat-based content in the global market.



Established in 2017, Thingsflow operates within its platform various services, which involve content creation, such as Hellobot, chat-based game Storyplay and private couples application Between.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi says India's scrutiny of Chinese firms unnerves suppliers: Report

Inputs from IANS

