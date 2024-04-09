X rollouts Passkey support for its app: Here's how to enable this feature

Follow us on Image Source : X X (Twitter)

X (formerly Twitter) has announced the rollout of a new feature for its app. The feature has expanded the support for passkey logins for X app users around the world. The passkey support is currently available for the X app on iPhones. The company originally launched the passkey support for iOS users in the US in January this year.

The feature was announced by X Safety via its X handle. “Update: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out,” X Safety wrote in an X post.

For the unversed, Passkeys are considered to be more secure than passwords as they are not susceptible to phishing or social engineering schemes, and are difficult to steal during login. When users activate and set up a passkey login, they generate a pair of keys that serve as their digital authentication credentials. The service offering this login option has access to only one of these keys and must pair it with the other key stored on the user's device to verify their identity. The user only needs to confirm that they are the one accessing their account through their biometric credentials or device passcode.

If you find this feature interesting and want to activate it in your X account, here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Passkey in X.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable passkey in X

Open the X app on your iPhone or iPad. Go to "Settings and privacy" under "Your account". In "Security and account access," look for Passkey under "Additional password protection.

X currently didn't say if and when Passkey will be available for Android users.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, announced that the Community Notes feature is now available for Indian users. This user-based fact-checking program was launched just before the general elections.

