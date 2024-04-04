Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk brings Community Notes feature in India: Know-why?

Elon Musk brings Community Notes feature in India: Know-why?

X has added the Community Note feature in India, just ahead of the elections. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said that the feature will be active in India and it will be the first to contribute in the country "are joining today, and we’ll be expanding over time”.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2024 12:27 IST
Elon Musk, Community Notes, elections
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk brings Community Notes feature in India ahead of elections

Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Twitter) has said that his micro-blogging platform has activated the Community Notes feature for Indian users. this user-based fact-checking programme started working in the country, just before the general elections.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform further welcomed new contributors in India for its community notes feature.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO said, “Community Notes now active in India,” on its official X handle.

The company said that it is the first to contribute in the country "are joining today, and we’ll be expanding over time”.

X platform said, “As always, we’ll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view.”

Community Notes now has contributors in 69 countries around the world.

“We’re adding more regularly,” said the Musk-run platform.

In December 2022, the company first enabled the ability for people to look at ‘Community Notes’ related to posts globally.

“Community Notes aim to create a better-informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts,” according to the company.

Related Stories
SpaceX mega rocket loses spacecraft just 15 minutes before completing test flight

SpaceX mega rocket loses spacecraft just 15 minutes before completing test flight

X reveals growth in video consumption, time spent watching videos on the platform: Details here

X reveals growth in video consumption, time spent watching videos on the platform: Details here

India's EV import tax reduction policy signals victory for Tesla and global automakers

India's EV import tax reduction policy signals victory for Tesla and global automakers

Starship rocket will be on Mars in next 5 years: Elon Musk

Starship rocket will be on Mars in next 5 years: Elon Musk

Elon Musk wanted to turn OpenAI into for-profit company, merge it with Tesla: Sam Altman

Elon Musk wanted to turn OpenAI into for-profit company, merge it with Tesla: Sam Altman

X to expand Grok AI chatbot access to premium subscribers: Details here

X to expand Grok AI chatbot access to premium subscribers: Details here

X to give Premium, Premium+ features to some users for free: Check eligibility here

X to give Premium, Premium+ features to some users for free: Check eligibility here

X's new feature to allow adult content in Communities: Details here

X's new feature to allow adult content in Communities: Details here

Elon Musk’s X Corp explores 'Adult Content' community feature: Details

Elon Musk’s X Corp explores 'Adult Content' community feature: Details

Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.

“A post with a Community Note will not be labelled, removed, or addressed by X unless it is found to be violating the X Rules,” said the company.

On March 28, X confirmed giving Premium and Premium+ features which are eligible to the users for free. As per an announcement made by Elon Musk on X, X users who have 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free. In addition to this, musk said that users with over 5,000 verified subscriber followers will get Premium+ for free.

ALSO READ: Vodafone and Nokia collaborate on trial of cutting-edge tech to combat gaming and video lag

Inputs from IANS  

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement