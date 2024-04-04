Elon Musk brings Community Notes feature in India: Know-why?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk brings Community Notes feature in India ahead of elections

Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Twitter) has said that his micro-blogging platform has activated the Community Notes feature for Indian users. this user-based fact-checking programme started working in the country, just before the general elections.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform further welcomed new contributors in India for its community notes feature.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO said, “Community Notes now active in India,” on its official X handle.

The company said that it is the first to contribute in the country "are joining today, and we’ll be expanding over time”.

X platform said, “As always, we’ll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view.”

Community Notes now has contributors in 69 countries around the world.

“We’re adding more regularly,” said the Musk-run platform.

In December 2022, the company first enabled the ability for people to look at ‘Community Notes’ related to posts globally.

“Community Notes aim to create a better-informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts,” according to the company.

Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.

“A post with a Community Note will not be labelled, removed, or addressed by X unless it is found to be violating the X Rules,” said the company.

On March 28, X confirmed giving Premium and Premium+ features which are eligible to the users for free. As per an announcement made by Elon Musk on X, X users who have 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free. In addition to this, musk said that users with over 5,000 verified subscriber followers will get Premium+ for free.

