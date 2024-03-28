X to give Premium, Premium+ features to some users for free: Check eligibility here

Follow us on Image Source : X X (Twitter)

X (formerly Twitter) will give Premium and Premium+ features to eligible users for free. As per an announcement made by Elon Musk on X, X users who have 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free. In addition to this, musk said that the users with over 5,000 verified subscriber followers will get Premium+ for free.

“Going forward, all X accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free,” Elon Musk wrote in an X post.

The announcement was welcomed by his followers, with some users asking for clarification.

“This is indeed excellent news. However, I would like to seek clarification: Are you referring to verified followers, or are you discussing subscribers within the context of X subscriptions? If it's the second option, it seems like I only need 4,796 more subscribers,” one follower commented.

Another posted that one may have 100,000 followers but if “subscribers among them is less than 2,500, you don't get your premium for free.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently announced the expansion of the 'Grok' AI chatbot to more paying subscribers. According to a post by Elon Musk on Twitter (formerly X), Grok AI will be available for all premium subscribers, not just limited to Premium+ subscribers.

This announcement comes after Musk announced his plan to make the Grok AI chatbot available in open-source mode for developers and researchers earlier this month. The AI chatbot is now available on the open-source developer platform GitHub.

“We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1,” said the company in a blog post.

Last year, xAI expanded Grok's reach to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Singapore. The microblogging platform has already introduced access to its Grok AI (beta) for Premium+ subscribers in the US.

ALSO READ: X reveals growth in video consumption, time spent watching videos on the platform: Details here

Inputs from IANS