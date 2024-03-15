X reveals growth in video consumption, time spent watching videos on the platform: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X (formerly Twitter)

X (formerly Twitter) announced that their social media platform had witnessed a significant increase in video-centric content consumption behaviour. The company recently revealed its year-on-year growth numbers for video consumption and time spent watching videos, indicating a strong preference for video content among users. The CEO of the company, Linda Yaccarino, also acknowledged the platform's success in the video domain.

As per a post by X Data, X’s official data-sharing account, the social media platform has seen a growth of 35 percent year-on-year in terms of video views. In addition to this, the platform has also seen an increase in total time spent on videos by 17 percent year-on-year.

X Data also said, four out of every five user sessions on X now involve watching at least one video. CEO Yaccarino shared the post and commented that X is becoming a video-first platform. This increase in video consumption is a result of Musk's vision to make X a video-centric platform. Since he took control of the social media giant, the company has launched several video features for its users.

In May 2023, Musk made an announcement that subscribers of X Premium would be able to upload videos that were up to two hours long, with a maximum size limit of 8GB. In August, the social media platform introduced support for live videos, thereby making its capabilities similar to those of its rivals such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

In that same month, Musk made it possible for verified users to download videos, provided the content creator had enabled the option. In addition to this, the billionaire has also been working on enhancing the video recommendation algorithm and has included an infinite scroll feature when viewing videos on the Android or iOS app.

Meanwhile, X is testing a new security feature for Android users. This feature, called passkeys, will enable users to sign in without having to enter their password. The passkeys feature is currently being tested in a beta version of the X app and will likely be made available to Android users in the near future.

