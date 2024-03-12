Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
X banned over 5 lakh accounts in India in February: Here's why

X (previously known as Twitter) has submitted a compliance report for the new IT Rules, 2021, disclosing a record 5,06,173 account bans in India between January 26 and February 25.

Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 22:09 IST
Image Source : FREE PIK X (twitter)

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) submitted a monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. In the report, the company has disclosed that it has banned a record 5,06,173 accounts in India between January 26 and February 25. The main reasons behind banning these accounts were child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. These accounts were actively promoting these activities. 

In addition to this, the micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk, also took down 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, the company banned 5,08,155 accounts in the reporting period in the country. X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 14,421 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, X processed 41 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 1 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company.

"We received 71 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (7,510), followed by promoting suicide or self-harm (3,785), hateful conduct (1,395), and abuse/harassment (746).

The company has previously banned 2,31,215 accounts in India between December 26 and January 25. The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,945 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has recently announced that the X platform will soon launch a streaming service. This new service will enable users to watch long videos on their smart TV screens. The company is planning to introduce a TV app for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs. Musk confirmed this news in response to a post by an X user who wrote, "You can soon watch your favorite X long-form videos directly on your SmartTVs." Musk replied, "coming soon."

ALSO READ: X rollouts long form 'Articles': All you need to know

Inputs from IANS

 

