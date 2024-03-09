X to rollout streaming service for long videos on Smart TVs

Follow us on Image Source : FREE PIK X streaming service

After rolling out audio and video calls, Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) is entering a new domain. In new competition to Google-owned YouTube, Elon Musk on Saturday confirmed that the X platform is launching a streaming service. The upcoming service from the company will allow users to watch long videos on their smart TV screens.

The company is launching a TV app for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs. Musk confirmed this while replying to a post by an X user who posted, “You can soon watch your favorite X long-form videos directly on your SmartTVs”. Musk said, “coming soon”.

“We just want people to be able to watch long videos in comfort on their big screen TV,” the billionaire posted on X. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further said that people can “already use Apple AirPlay to play videos from your phone to your TV”.

One of his followers commented that this move by X is a “strategic step towards diversifying its platform and competing in the ever-evolving digital content landscape”.

“It will be intriguing to see how this foray into video streaming will impact the larger ecosystem of online media consumption. Exciting times ahead,” the user posted.

Musk wants the X platform to become an “everything app”. Beyond smart TVs, the social media network is also exploring video games, podcasts, and long-form writing.

Meanwhile, taking on legacy media, X on Friday introduced 'Articles' which is a new way to share long-form written content on the platform. Those who are Premium users and pay for X services can now post articles on the platform with stylised text, embedded images, and videos.

They can also format text with headings, sub-headings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical, and bulleted lists.

Users can access their published articles on their profiles, and their followers can view them on their timelines through the new Articles tab, similar to regular X posts. The character limit in Articles is higher than the current 25,000 character limit available in premium subscribers' "longer posts" feature.

