X rollouts long form 'Articles': All you need to know

X (formerly Twitter) has rolled out a new feature for Journalists and creators. A new feature called Articles allows users to publish long-form articles on the platform. The newly introduced feature is currently available to verified organisations and Premium+ subscribers.

“Today, we are excited to announce Articles, a new way to write and share long-form content with your followers on X,” X wrote in a post on the platform.

The feature has introduced a basic text-editing interface on the platform, which can be accessed “by selecting Articles in the sidebar on web”. Article composer also comes with a variety of formatting options including bold, italic, strikethrough text, bullet points, and numbered lists. In addition to this, it also allows users to embed images and videos to enhance their storytelling and visual interest.

Published articles can be accessed on users' profiles and followers’ timelines via the new Articles tab similar to regular X posts. The available character limit in Articles is more than 25,000 characters currently available in premium subscribers’ “longer posts” feature.

Furthermore, Articles will come with unique icon and layout to easily distinguish them from other posts.

It is worth noting that Twitter began working on longer-form posts even before Elon Musk took over the company. In 2022, Twitter showed off “Notes” an early version of the longer form posts in a bid to lure newsletter writers and other creators.

Meanwhile, four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, are suing tech magnate Elon Musk for over $128 million in unpaid severance. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in San Francisco. This is one of the legal challenges Musk has faced since acquiring the social media company for $44 billion in October 2022 and rebranding it as 'X'.

The lawsuit includes former Twitter executives Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde, and Sean Edgett as plaintiffs.

