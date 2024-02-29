Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
  Free audio and video calls now available on Elon Musk's X: Here's how to get started

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, now offers users the ability to make audio and video calls for free. This new feature is available to all users, making communication easier. Here's how you can use it.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 10:19 IST
Image Source : FILE X Audio-Video call feature now available for all users

X Audio Video Call feature is now available for all users: Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is now letting all users make video and phone calls without needing to pay for a premium subscription. This move is seen as a direct challenge to competitors like Meta's WhatsApp.

X engineer Enrique Barragan announced the update, explaining that non-premium users can now try out audio and video calling. However, there's a catch: users can only receive calls from accounts they follow or have saved in their contacts. 

In addition, both users must have interacted through direct messages at least once to connect via a call. However, users can adjust their settings to allow calls from anyone on the platform if they want.

Previously, X only offered this feature to iOS users who had a premium subscription. Then, they expanded it to Android users earlier this year, but it was still limited to premium subscribers.

How to use the calling feature for X for free

India Tv - audio video call feature on x, how to use audio video call feature on x for free, tech tips, tech

Image Source : INDIA TVHow to use the audio-video call feature on X

  1. Open the X app on your Android or iOS device and go to the direct messages section.
  2. Tap on the phone icon and choose 'Audio Call' or 'Video Call' to start a conversation. The person you're calling will get a notification.
  3. You can manage who can call you by going to Settings in the top right corner.

With this update, X is making communication easier for all users, regardless of their subscription status.

